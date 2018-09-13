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Much Ado About Sin
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14 views • September 13, 2018
09/12/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
All Sin Starts in the Spirit, and Sin Originated with Lucifer in Boasting to Exalt Himself. The Means to Guard Your Spirit Is Through the Lord Jesus--What We Read, Who We Talk To. How Jesus Broke the Power of Sin. And Jesus Is Made Unto Us Righteousness. Church, ...Your Life Is About God. Bible: 1 Corinthians 2:10-11
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
All Sin Starts in the Spirit, and Sin Originated with Lucifer in Boasting to Exalt Himself. The Means to Guard Your Spirit Is Through the Lord Jesus--What We Read, Who We Talk To. How Jesus Broke the Power of Sin. And Jesus Is Made Unto Us Righteousness. Church, ...Your Life Is About God. Bible: 1 Corinthians 2:10-11
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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