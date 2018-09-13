© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Eric Bolling Joins Alex Jones Live In Studio To Talk Trump Secrets - 09/12/2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
853 views • September 13, 2018
Joining today’s show is the “civilized barbarian” Roosh Valizadeh discussing Amazon banning his book and the left’s attack on masculinity. Also, The Daily Ledger host Graham Ledger holds President Trump accountable to the Constitution while analyzing liberals’ meltdown over Trump. Special in-studio guest is CRTV host Eric Bolling discussing DC culture and the anonymous New York Times op-ed. Roger Stone hosts the final hour.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.