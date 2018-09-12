© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW 2 Tarawa Air & Sub power Part 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • September 12, 2018
The invasion of Tarawa in world war 2 - I do not glorify war this is for historical purposes only
Part 2 starts where this ends with submarines in the Pacific war against Japan.
Part 2 starts where this ends with submarines in the Pacific war against Japan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.