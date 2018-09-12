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Freedom is not Free! Fighting Back, Step One
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236 views • September 12, 2018
Many videos are now online from ShofarNexus showing how your security and privacy have been taken from you or how you gave them up. Now it is time to talk about fighting back.
Notes at http://ShofarNexus.com/2018-09-12+1
RSS: http://shofarnexus.com/_Feed
Notes at http://ShofarNexus.com/2018-09-12+1
RSS: http://shofarnexus.com/_Feed
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