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The AR-15: Americans' Best Defense Against Terror and Crime
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380 views • September 12, 2018
After the attack at Pulse night club in Orlando, Hillary Clinton looked past the obvious enemy – radical Islamic terror – and instead said "weapons of war have no place on our streets" and that we need to ban AR-15s immediately. AR-15s are fine for Hillary and her family. But average Americans who watch the news and feel genuine fear for their safety, and their families’ safety—Hillary wants to deny them the level of protection she insists upon herself.
Keywords
freedomnrasecond amendmenthillary clintonfloridacrimear-15gun controlar 15isismediaorlandoterroristthreatfrancebombingnavy sealnational rifle associationar15assault weapons banradical islamic terrorpolice officersboston marathondom rasonra newsweapons of warbrusselscommon sense solutioneverydayamericansfree zonesgretchen carlsonlaw-abiding citizensnational right to carrypulse nightclubsan bernadino
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