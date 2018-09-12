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Houston Man Kills Intruder Who Held His Wife at Gunpoint
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11 views • September 12, 2018
"The husband fired at the two men, causing one to run away. But the one who stayed had the man's wife at gunpoint. So the husband aimed carefully and shot the man in the head. It's the kind of situation no man hopes to face, but this man was ready when it happened." —Chuck Holton
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