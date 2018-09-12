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Dan Bongino to Jimmy Kimmel: "What a Filthy Thing to Say."
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444 views • September 12, 2018
Bongino responds to Jimmy Kimmel's claim that NRA members don't care about the safety of children: "What a filthy thing to say. I'm an NRA member. I work here at NRATV. You think I'm not interested in my kids' safety and security at school? Are you insane? Do you need professional help?" —Dan Bongino
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