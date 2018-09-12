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How to Grow Turmeric Indoors (the Prequel): Starting From Scratch.
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1635 views • September 12, 2018
This video demonstrates the process for beginning your journey of growing your very own turmeric indoors! Watch the previous video 'Grow Your Own Turmeric Indoors!' for the next step in the process.
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