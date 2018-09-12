© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NRA School Shield Awards $600,000 to Help Harden Schools in 23 States
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • September 12, 2018
"As part of that hardening effort, the NRA Foundation has awarded more than $600,000 across 54 grants in 23 states... the NRA is putting their money where their mouth is by actually getting involved in helping Americans protect themselves." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.