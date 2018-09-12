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Global Hunger report points to the end times signs Christ Jesus told us to watch for, one report points to many signs!
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8 views • September 12, 2018
This video is a eye opener to anyone who doesn't believe Jesus is the Lord! Look at what Jesus said compared to what is currently taking place. He is dead on the mark for these last days.
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