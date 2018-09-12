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How Many People Will Lie To Mueller’s Grand Jury About Roger Stone?
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167 views • September 12, 2018
Roger Stone presents video proof that journalist Randy Credico has testified to false information about his association with Roger Stone and Julian Assange, setting himself up for a perjury change.
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