© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Franklin Cover Up is only the Tip of the Iceburg
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • September 12, 2018
Ted Gunderson, retired Sr. FBI Senior Special Agent in Charge L.A. presents compelling evidence into the CIA and the Shadow Govt's trafficking of children, drugs, and ritual abuse of minor victims world wide.
Segments of "The Conspiracy of Silence" are included in this documentary.
Segments of "The Conspiracy of Silence" are included in this documentary.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.