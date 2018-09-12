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in memory of my old website ilikegunz.com
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20 views • September 12, 2018
ilikegunz.com is a website i use to run this is in memory of that site. Google and Facebook must have changed algorithms drastically because for no reason our traffic went from steadily getting 10k hits a day to almost zero. needless to say the money wasn't coming in to keep things going and i sadly had to shut it down. But i don't view it as a failure, we had lots of fun with it.
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