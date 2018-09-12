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Eric Bolling Visits Infowars, Gets In Alex Jones’ Face
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1536 views • September 12, 2018
Eric Bolling, of CRTV, joins Alex Jones in studio to discuss the different theories surrounding 9/11. Alex explains that the anomalies that occurred on that day produced questions that have never been answered and the American people deserve to know the full truth about radical elements within our own government.
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