© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) WEDNESDAY 9.12.18 INFOWARS
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • September 12, 2018
TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
September 12, 2018
Trump derangement syndrome explodes with numerous attacks & outbursts all over the nation.
Hurricane Florence Latest
ISIS, Al-Qaeda White helmets staging more fake videos
Guests:
- Roosh Valizadeh on the Amazon Nazi's banning of books
- Millie Weaver with the scoop on Canada's Justin Trudeau whos trying to justify War Measures act (Martial law), blaming Trumps trade negotiations.
- Eric Bolling of CRTV
4th Hour Host:
Roger Stone returns
September 12, 2018
Trump derangement syndrome explodes with numerous attacks & outbursts all over the nation.
Hurricane Florence Latest
ISIS, Al-Qaeda White helmets staging more fake videos
Guests:
- Roosh Valizadeh on the Amazon Nazi's banning of books
- Millie Weaver with the scoop on Canada's Justin Trudeau whos trying to justify War Measures act (Martial law), blaming Trumps trade negotiations.
- Eric Bolling of CRTV
4th Hour Host:
Roger Stone returns
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.