FEMA Administrator Hurricane Florence 'Is Nothing To Be Played With' Andrea Mitchell MSNBC

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FEMA Administrator Brock Long talks about Hurricane Florence preparations and President Trump's comment about Puerto Rico "an unsung success." Long said, Trump administration diverting almost $10 million from FEMA to ICE "has no impact on our efforts to be prepared for Hurricane Florence."