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SpaceHistory ... 2018 ... UFO caught on video flying along a river in China !!! July 2018
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66 views • September 12, 2018
July 2018 - China, Mudan River. A video captured of an UFO while it seems searching for something along a river in China.. Looks like a truck tire with a light on each end and a lit compartment, inside,.
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