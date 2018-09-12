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Conspiracy of Silence-The Franklin Cover up
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47 views • September 12, 2018
Documentary funded by "The Discovery Channel" then pulled by the same after powerful political pressure to close it down.
The Franklin cover up conceals the abuse and sale of children with Boy's Town, Nebraska as the focal point of human trafficking and political blackmail.
The Franklin cover up conceals the abuse and sale of children with Boy's Town, Nebraska as the focal point of human trafficking and political blackmail.
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