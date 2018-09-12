Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Florence to blast Carolinas and Georgia Hurricane Florence 2018

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Hurricane Florence is now forecast to pause late this week just off North Carolina's coast and turn left -- a development that would still smash the Tar Heel State with life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and inundating rain while putting more of South Carolina in greater danger.