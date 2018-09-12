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Full Show- Self-Censoring Is Surrender; Conservatives Must Fight For The Right To Equal Access On The Internet
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561 views • September 12, 2018
The Real News audience calls in to offer their opinion on how social media bias against conservatives should be dealt with. Free markets or government intervention?
Jake Lloyd also exposes the hypocrisy of Obama claiming to be the reason for the economic boom even after he claimed that it was impossible to bring jobs back, Serena Williams hissy fit, and more.
Jake Lloyd also exposes the hypocrisy of Obama claiming to be the reason for the economic boom even after he claimed that it was impossible to bring jobs back, Serena Williams hissy fit, and more.
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