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Ken Rosellini - Family Rights Lawyer & Advocate
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207 views • September 12, 2018
Education Panels exposing family court tyranny, Washington, D.C., 9-11-18
Event organizer: https://www.4thechildren.center/
Event organizer: https://www.4thechildren.center/
Keywords
human traffickingdue processchild abuseextortiontyrannyasfacaptachild supportcolor of lawcpscustodydebtor prisonfamily courtgenerational genocidejury triallive stream courtsparental alienationpsych evalpublic trialtitle ivvawapedophilepsychologyafdccameras in courtsdcfdebt slavedivorce industry slavepathogenic parent
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