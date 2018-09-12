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Lindsey William the elites agenda had to change due to DONALD TRUMPS ELECTION
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22 views • September 12, 2018
COAST TO COAST AM - January 24 2018 ONE OF THE ELITES IS TRYING TO COME CLEAN BEFORE HE DIES AND KEEPS LINDSEY INFORMED OF EVERYTHING THAT COMING AND ANYTHING CHANGING. I advise everyone to look lindsey up on the enternet to get a little of his back ground so you know who he is.
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