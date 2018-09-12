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Obama First Claimed That Bringing Jobs Back Would Take "Magic"
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647 views • September 12, 2018
Obama famously asked what "magic wand" Trump would use to bring back jobs, claiming it is not that easy. Now that Trump has successfully revived the economy, Obama wants to steal credit.
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