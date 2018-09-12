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Jury Nullification in Georgia! Good Morning Liberty 09-12-18
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65 views • September 12, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses a recent resurgence of jury nullification happening now in Georgia. Plus, he covers a few states - like Georgia - that expressly include this in their own constitutions.
FEE report on Jury Nullification in Georgia
https://fee.org/articles/nullify-drug-war-empower-juries-save-lives-all-in-a-days-work-for-this-heroic-defense-attorney/
FEE report on Jury Nullification in Georgia
https://fee.org/articles/nullify-drug-war-empower-juries-save-lives-all-in-a-days-work-for-this-heroic-defense-attorney/
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