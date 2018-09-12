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Red Alert - 9/11 & Danger to Trump Exposed - Susan Lindauer Former CIA Asset
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88 views • September 12, 2018
September 11, 2018: CIA whistleblower Susan Lindauer joins The Power Hour today to discuss her experience as a U.S. Intelligence Asset. As a former congressional staffer Susan covered anti-terrorism at the Iraqi Embassy in New York from 1996 up to the invasion. Independent sources have confirmed that she gave advance warning about the 9/11 attack.
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