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Rwaiss-Gnawas fusion Party
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12 views • September 12, 2018
A very enjoyable house party in a beautiful riad in Marrakech, where the Rwaiss, or traditional berber musicians/troubadours/dancers from South-West Morocco played their peculiar Ribab (bowed) and Lotar (plucked) instruments to the Hajouj and Qarqabou of a Gnawa musician, as they share similar African inspired pentatonic musical scales.
By all means, be our guest and feel free to stand up and dance...
http://www.anello-capuano.com/
http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/
By all means, be our guest and feel free to stand up and dance...
http://www.anello-capuano.com/
http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/
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