© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christianity In China
Follow
0
Share
Report
293 views • September 12, 2018
This video looks at Christianity in China. With some relaxing of religious restrictions and persecution in China, some people estimate there could be in excess of 100 million Christians there. Others claim there are probably no more than 30 to 40 million. Roughly half of China's protestants go to illegal "house churches" that meet privately. The other half attend official registered "Three-Self Patriotic Churches." We'll also look at are there enough Bibles for the Chinese people.
Keywords
christian persecutionamity printingapproved china churchesbanned online biblesbible printers in chinabibles in chinachina persecutionchina's underground churchchristianity in chinachurches in chinafaith in chinagovernment approved churcheshouse churcheshouse churches in chinahow many christians in chinaillegal churches in chinasmuggling biblessmuggling bibles in chinaunregistered churchesworship in china
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.