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Our Current Reality: The Last Trump!
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572 views • September 12, 2018
we are our current reality producing inspiration thru development wholly unusual in the forum and with perfect timing, we capture the moments as you listen to our albums, singles, sermons and recordings you'll see that we are blatantly, unashamed and unafraid to come against the powerful institutions of religion discussions of any sort. we don't advocate violence, as we battle a spiritual battle
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