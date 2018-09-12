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The Tricks Of Panhandling: Credit Karma
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80 views • September 12, 2018
this woman is known for this... shes usually around jersey city and hoboken new jersey and at times in the city of new york doing the same thing. if you see her then it's best that you avoid her at all cost!
for more infomation about her and her victims go to this link: https://www.instagram.com/p/BjhwPvIDHiO/?taken-by=realjerseycity
for more infomation about her and her victims go to this link: https://www.instagram.com/p/BjhwPvIDHiO/?taken-by=realjerseycity
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