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Yundi Li - Plays La Campanella on Piano
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39 views • September 12, 2018
Yundi Li has been one of my favorite all time pianist for years. The selection he plays in this video is a Franz Liszt song called La Campanella and is considered by many (including advanced instructors) to be one of the most beautiful and difficult pieces to accomplish on the piano. Parts of the song are not just eighth or sixteenth notes, but thirty second (th). During this passage his hands are literally a blurr. There are others on YouTube performing this song, but Yundi Li is the best.
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