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John Gentry - No ACCOUNTABILITY of Our Courts
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181 views • September 12, 2018
Education panel on family court tyranny, Washington, D.C., 9-11-18
Organized by: https://www.4thechildren.center/
John Gentry is co-host on Kirk's Law Corner and administrator of:
WE THE PEOPLE v. THE FIFTY UNITED STATES https://www.facebook.com/groups/382091295593083/
Organized by: https://www.4thechildren.center/
John Gentry is co-host on Kirk's Law Corner and administrator of:
WE THE PEOPLE v. THE FIFTY UNITED STATES https://www.facebook.com/groups/382091295593083/
Keywords
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