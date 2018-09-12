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Inside The Lost City Of Petra
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44 views • September 12, 2018
Along a 7 mile stretch of canyon in Jordan, is the unexplained and amazing ancient city of Petra. It's dozens of rooms and outside theater are carved into the rock walls themselves. This presentation reports some of the unanswered questions people have had about this site since it's discovery.
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