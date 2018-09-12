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Pass the Salt Live - Alfred Kinsey and the Sexualization of America 9-12-2018
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17 views • September 12, 2018
Judith Reisman’s book: Kinsey Crimes and Consequences is documented research behind Kinsey’s life and “work.” She has done extensive study on Kinsey, and says, “The public has been raped. The whole nation has been raped. You cannot expect to survive a rape without a lot of pain and trauma.”
The problem in America is that the Church has tolerated it. Stand up and fight!
Pass the Salt!
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
The problem in America is that the Church has tolerated it. Stand up and fight!
Pass the Salt!
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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