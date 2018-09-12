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Badilisha Permaculture Food Forest
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12 views • September 12, 2018
This is part of the food forest at Badilisha, a well-established project on Rusinga Island, Lake Victoria, Kenya.
For more info see https://badilisha.org/ (as you can see it's still being worked on so if you're a developer we would love to hear from you!
For more info see https://badilisha.org/ (as you can see it's still being worked on so if you're a developer we would love to hear from you!
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