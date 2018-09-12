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Archive self defense footage - self-defense [archive footage] #jujitsu #funny #selfdefense
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30 views • September 12, 2018
Archive self defense footage - Instant justice - Self Defense - Happy funny Video -
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#Ninjutsu (Martial Art) #Self-defense (Martial Art Category)
https://sharpshooterkeychain.com/ Some of the best self defense keychain information seen great regarding knife defense
Our Self Defense program is dedicated to empowering women with the mind set and basic techniques of pressure point self defense. We provide education relevant to the self defense lifestyle.
#Ninjutsu (Martial Art) #Self-defense (Martial Art Category)
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