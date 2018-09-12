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GMO's-Seeds of Death
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118 views • September 12, 2018
This well researched and presented documentary unveils the lies you've been told about GMO's, their effects on your body, your children's body and our ecosystem through the voices of scientific and medical experts.
The four minute introduction summarizes key notes of the content in this documentary.
The four minute introduction summarizes key notes of the content in this documentary.
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