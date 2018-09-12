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Joseph E. Meyer: Trends and Forecasts for the Economy
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4 views • September 12, 2018
*Original Air Date: August 15, 2015
Financial expert Joseph E. Meyer discusses his economic forecast for the near-term, touching on Greece, China, precious metals, energy, equities and ways people can prepare for a recession.
Financial expert Joseph E. Meyer discusses his economic forecast for the near-term, touching on Greece, China, precious metals, energy, equities and ways people can prepare for a recession.
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