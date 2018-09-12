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Nomi Prins: How All the President's Bankers Threaten Nations Like Mexico
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6 views • September 12, 2018
*Original Air Date: October 5, 2015
Former banker turned best-selling author Nomi Prins discusses why she decided to make a career change and explains how "All the President's Bankers" are able to detrimentally affect foreign nations and emerging markets such as Mexico. This includes the concentration of foreign-owned banking, currency wars and Federal Reserve policy influence worldwide.
Former banker turned best-selling author Nomi Prins discusses why she decided to make a career change and explains how "All the President's Bankers" are able to detrimentally affect foreign nations and emerging markets such as Mexico. This includes the concentration of foreign-owned banking, currency wars and Federal Reserve policy influence worldwide.
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