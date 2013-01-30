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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday January 30 2013 Full Length
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On this January 30,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, News Covered: IS FOX NEWS REALLY DIFFERENT? Fluoridation to end after 51 years. CIA Nominee Had Detailed Knowledge of "enhanced interrogation techniques". Feds: Critical Security Flaws Found in Millions of Home, Office Devices. TSA Protester With 4th Amendment Written on Chest Wins Trial Over Airport Arrest.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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