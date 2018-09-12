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Haydn Rippon: Nationalist Populist Parties in Europe
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4 views • September 12, 2018
*Original Air Date: October 9, 2015
Haydn Rippon gives an overview of nationalist populist parties in Europe and we discuss their characteristics and controversies such as fascist tendencies, immigration, radical Islam and EU supranationalism. Some of the parties include the French Front National, Danish People's Party, The Flemish Vlaams Belang and Bloc Identitaire.
Haydn Rippon gives an overview of nationalist populist parties in Europe and we discuss their characteristics and controversies such as fascist tendencies, immigration, radical Islam and EU supranationalism. Some of the parties include the French Front National, Danish People's Party, The Flemish Vlaams Belang and Bloc Identitaire.
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