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UFO Footage Springfield Mo 9/10/2018
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51 views • September 12, 2018
Filmed 9/10/18, at 3:45 PM. Using a T2i Canon camera, with a 75-300mm Canon Zoom EF lens, 59FPS. This video is released to media, and it is a direct upload with the original file. I release it under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0. To use this media you must use the credit below. (Below Pronounced: E-van-gel-list-ah)
Justin Evangelista with Turning Records Entertainment LLC (www.trfps.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Justin Evangelista with Turning Records Entertainment LLC (www.trfps.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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