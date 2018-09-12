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Dr. Robert Abell, N.D. - Autism
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312 views • September 12, 2018
Dr. Abell gives basic understanding to the current epidemic of autism and why we are not correcting the problem. Autism rates have increased drastically over the last 30 years and if current rates continue by 2015 1 out of 2 children will be diagnosed with autism.
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