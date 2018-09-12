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Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto: Never Give Up
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28 views • September 12, 2018
"We have still got to stand up and stand together and still fight the good fight. You can never give up, you can never quit no matter the odds against you. And that's what Benghazi taught me more than anything, and my teammates, seeing them fight through every obstacle." —Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto
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