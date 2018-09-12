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Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto: Obama Spreading Divisiveness
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20 views • September 12, 2018
Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto tells Dana Loesch, "When we still have people like Barack Obama out there still preaching divisiveness under the false pretense of unity, I just don't know what's gonna happen... the best thing to do is just keep calling out the hypocrisy."
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