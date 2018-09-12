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Benghazi Hero Kris Paronto: Obama Dishonors the Heroism of My Teammates
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24 views • September 12, 2018
Benghazi hero Kris Paronto responds to Obama: "It's a complete kick in the balls from a former president still trying to change history and say that Benghazi didn't happen... it dishonors the heroism of my teammates, who were willing to sacrifice everything and two of them did. Complete dishonor. It's disgusting to even watch."
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