© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Democrats Advocating Domestic Terrorism?
Follow
0
Share
Report
122 views • September 12, 2018
Gateway Pundit journalist Cassandra Fairbanks posted this inviting message on her Twitter. It simply reads " Who is going to the MAGA meetup tonight? A response from Dreamstar Justice, that according to Daily Mail supports the Democratic Socialists, a far-left political group. responded saying 'I am coming with a gun and i expect to get numerous bloodstained MAGA hats as trophies,'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.