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Lyin' Larry Silverstein is Back (like a filthy bad penny)
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35 views • September 12, 2018
We all know that Larry Silverstein is a pathetic damn liar. Watch his nervous hand gestures, eye movements and basic body language....it's classic deception. Why does Silverstein so eerily remind us of Gene Rosen, the extremely bad actor at Sandy Hook....or the weasel Sheldon Cohen that Aaron Russo interviewed in his film Freedom to Fascism? Yeah...we know why! They're all cut from the same cloth. Thanks to Adam Green of Know_More_News for posting this on YouTube.
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