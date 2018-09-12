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Freedom of Speech Died Today
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9 views • September 12, 2018
Animated video (1:19 min.) Freedom of Speech has taken a stunning blow dealt on Alex Jones and InfoWARS in the form of censorship by the cabal of Silicon Valley's Big Brothers. Video by animator Dan Youra.
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