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Vickie Paladino exposes convicted felon John Haggerty at recent event. Haggerty's brother Bart attacks one of Vickie's camera crew.
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72 views • September 12, 2018
GLEN OAKS-- Vickie Paladino for NY Senate, 11th Senate District reveals one of the heads of the corrupt Queens County GOP, convicted felon John Haggerty. John's brother Bart attacks one of Vickie's camera crew during her speech, and was ejected from the meeting.
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