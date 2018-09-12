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Our Current Reality: A New Jersey Gas Station Attendant Refuses To Pump Gas For The Police!
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102 views • September 12, 2018
so in this clip a gas station attendant refuses to let a new jersey police officer get gas in jersey city, nj
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leave a comment and let us know your thoughts!
if you would like to support this group and help push this cause forward please click the link to give a donation of any amount. thank you in advance for your support https://fundly.com/support-our-current-reality-inspirations
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